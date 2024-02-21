Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8325 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Carl Zeiss Meditec’s previous dividend of $0.81.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 0.3 %

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $150.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.10.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

