Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8325 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Carl Zeiss Meditec’s previous dividend of $0.81.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 0.3 %
Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $150.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.10.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile
