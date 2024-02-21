Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,974,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,431 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.47% of Carrier Global worth $219,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

