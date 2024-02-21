Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Cavco Industries worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

CVCO stock opened at $367.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.39. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $375.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

