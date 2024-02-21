CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Chandra Dhandapani Sells 11,925 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $96.00.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Get Our Latest Report on CBRE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.