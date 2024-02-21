CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.87

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.87 and traded as high as C$59.38. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$58.63, with a volume of 173,980 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank set a C$72.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.87.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total transaction of C$82,404.40. In other CCL Industries news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total transaction of C$82,404.40. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total transaction of C$3,626,595.00. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

