CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of CECO Environmental worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CECO. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.35 million, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

