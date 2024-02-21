CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.42. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 4,581,745 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.60 in a report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 124.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,520,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395,247 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.11% of CEMIG worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

