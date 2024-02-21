CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQW) Trading 2.2% Higher

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.24. 56,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 66,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

CENAQ Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Institutional Trading of CENAQ Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Featured Stories

