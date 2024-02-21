Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.25

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.25 and traded as high as C$2.81. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 27,265 shares changing hands.

Ceres Global Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$82.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.18.

About Ceres Global

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

