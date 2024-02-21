Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,544,706 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,495,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544,706 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Clarivate worth $30,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 12.0% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172,694 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Clarivate by 109.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 546,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in Clarivate by 56.8% in the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368,333 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Clarivate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,430,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 352,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

