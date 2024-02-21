Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Five9 worth $27,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Five9 by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after buying an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

