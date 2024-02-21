Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,172 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $29,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,167 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5,353.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Insider Activity

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,056.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $634,375. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.