Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 27,243 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Alarm.com worth $28,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALRM opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

