Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 35,543 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Buckle worth $30,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 408.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 733.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKE stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

