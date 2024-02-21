Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 68,006 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,006 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $28,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 796,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,743,000 after buying an additional 564,173 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

