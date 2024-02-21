Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Worthington Enterprises worth $29,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 41.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.72%.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

