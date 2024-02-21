Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of ESCO Technologies worth $28,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESE. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

