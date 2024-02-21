Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.82% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $29,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $176,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEB. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

PEB opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

