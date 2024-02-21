Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.83 Million Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.14% of ACI Worldwide worth $27,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 28.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,080.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 319,208 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 27.3% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth $356,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACIW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.