Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.03 Million Stock Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,494 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of OUTFRONT Media worth $28,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 48.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 70.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

NYSE:OUT opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

