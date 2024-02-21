Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.96 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.80% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $28,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,882,700. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $90.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

