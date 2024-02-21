Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $30.47 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Masimo worth $30,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Masimo Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $131.49 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

