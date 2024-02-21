Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,729 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,729 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Primoris Services worth $29,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 50.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $123,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $271,606.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $123,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $271,606.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,024 shares of company stock worth $1,874,702. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Primoris Services Profile

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.16.

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.