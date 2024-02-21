Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,837 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $28,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after buying an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 735,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $15,475,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.20.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.