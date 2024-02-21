Chemed Co. (CHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.
Chemed has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $22.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.
Chemed Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $586.26 on Wednesday. Chemed has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $610.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $586.82 and its 200 day moving average is $553.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $98,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
