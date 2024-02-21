Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

Chemed has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemed to earn $22.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $586.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $610.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $586.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

