Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chemours Price Performance
Shares of CC stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.
Chemours Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.
View Our Latest Analysis on CC
About Chemours
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chemours
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.