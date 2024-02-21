Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 1,845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chemours by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on CC

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.