Chesapeake Energy Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.00.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 52,078 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 605,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 132,745 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.