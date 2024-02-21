Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE CNK opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 14.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Cinemark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

