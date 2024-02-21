Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 680.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Mirion Technologies worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 501,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MIR opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.78. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.