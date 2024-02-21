Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Biohaven worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter worth $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter worth $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 134.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Biohaven Price Performance

Biohaven stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $50.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biohaven news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

