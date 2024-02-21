Citigroup Inc. Sells 120,252 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,252 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,556,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 136,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.