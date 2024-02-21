Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,687 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,687 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Antero Resources worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 3.28.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

