Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $204.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.17. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.31 and a twelve month high of $225.22.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

