Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Clearwater Analytics to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -182.09, a P/E/G ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,610,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWAN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

