Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $2,469,644.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,212,547.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92.

On Friday, January 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,008,677.60.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $976,243.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $987,396.40.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $1,005,857.20.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $978,807.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $938,552.20.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NET opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of -178.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

