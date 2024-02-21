Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Jennifer Daniels Sells 5,790 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $486,128.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46.

On Thursday, February 1st, Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69.

On Thursday, November 30th, Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CL opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

View Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.