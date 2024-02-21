Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $17,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after purchasing an additional 217,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

