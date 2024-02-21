Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

