Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $954,000 Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTG opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

