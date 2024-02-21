Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 15,075 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of THO opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.53. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $122.00.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THO

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.