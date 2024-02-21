Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 27,212 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,212 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 192.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

