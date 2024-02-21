Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 36,939 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,939 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

