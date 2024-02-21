Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 58,215 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $890,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

ROIC stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

