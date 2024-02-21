Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 6,887 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Oxford Industries worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXM. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.02. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.