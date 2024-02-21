Compass Diversified (CODI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 1.1 %

CODI opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Elias Sabo purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $688,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 675,549 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,849.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 and have sold 40,093 shares worth $951,891. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

