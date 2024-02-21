Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Conduit Stock Performance

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 479.50 ($6.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £792.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,417.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.66. Conduit has a 52 week low of GBX 428.32 ($5.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 518 ($6.52). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 465.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 459.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 635 ($8.00) to GBX 695 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

