Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Scotiabank

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ED. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,496,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.