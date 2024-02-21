COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDP stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

