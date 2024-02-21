Cormark Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEM. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

AEM stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

